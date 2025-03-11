Previous
Bamburgh Castle by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2814

Bamburgh Castle

Today is my birthday. We celebrated with a walk along the beach, followed by a visit to this magnificent castle.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
