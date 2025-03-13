Previous
Boat Shed on Holy Island by 365projectmaxine
Boat Shed on Holy Island

A fishing storage shed made from an upturned unseaworthy herring boat. Lindisfarne Castle is in the background
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
