Photo 2818
Middleham Castle
This is probably best known as the childhood home of King Richard III. It is now an imposing ruin.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
castle
