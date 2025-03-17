Previous
Female Wild Boar
Photo 2820

Female Wild Boar

This is from a couple of days ago when we visited Bolton Castle in Yorkshire. They have been re-introduced, which seems very fitting as the boar was the emblem of King Richard III.
17th March 2025

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
