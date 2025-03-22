Previous
Snake's Head Fritillary by 365projectmaxine
Snake's Head Fritillary

An absolute favourite of mine. You can see why they are called snake's head
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
That's quite amazing! It has the perfect name! Fav
March 22nd, 2025  
