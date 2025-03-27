Previous
Basket of Cheeriness by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2830

Basket of Cheeriness

I planted these in the Autumn and thought that they had long finished flowering. As you can see I was wrong
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Maxine Lathbury

