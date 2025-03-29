Sign up
Photo 2832
Partial Solar Eclipse
I was pretty pleased to have captured in the sun's shadow the partial solar eclipse this morning.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
365
iPhone 14 Pro
29th March 2025 11:05am
Tags
solar eclipse
