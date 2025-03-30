Previous
Today's Delight by 365projectmaxine
Today's Delight

I go out into the garden every morning to see what has changed. These are spring sweet peas that are starting to flower
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
