Previous
Next
Magnolia by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2836

Magnolia

I visited a friend today. This magnolia was outside her house. I love the pink against the clear blue sky
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
777% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact