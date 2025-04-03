Previous
Mating Toads by 365projectmaxine
Mating Toads

I very nearly stepped on these two as they were camouflaged against the sand, mud and stones at the side of the water's edge. I had no idea that male and female were so different in size
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
