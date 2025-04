Reform Bill Heads, Derby

I have driven past this art installation on numerous occasions, but today I stopped for a better look. They are a group of sculpted heads partially buried in the ground to commemorate the Reform Bill Riots of 1831. The rioters freed prisoners from Derby Gaol, and it is thought that they represent the condemned prisoners coming out from underground cells into the light. I'm not sure I would like to come across them after a night out if I didn't know they were there.