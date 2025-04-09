Sign up
Photo 2843
Tulip
One of the tiny wild type of tulip amongst the emerging bluebells in my back garden
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2846
photos
28
followers
33
following
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Views
2
365
DSLR-A230
10th April 2025 3:12pm
Tags
tulip
