The Headless Cross

A Medieval monument, which has unfortunately lost its cross. It was used when bubonic plague visited Derby in 1665 to aid trading. It was believed that vinegar could halt the spread of the plague, so a trough of it was placed on top of the stone, and coins were placed in it to be disinfected. I have driven past this stone many times and always thought how incongruous it looks at the busy road junction...I wonder how many people don't even notice it