Cat on the Roof by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2857

Cat on the Roof

Came home from the hairdressers to see Billy on the roof yowling to get down. He can easily get up but getting down seems to be more of an issue...we get him back in by opening a window on the landing.
23rd April 2025

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
