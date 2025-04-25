Previous
Glorious Wisteria by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2859

Glorious Wisteria

We are staying in a cottage attached to this large house. It was a grey day, but still the wisteria looked fabulous.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
