Previous
Next
Wild Garlic by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2860

Wild Garlic

We visited Trewithen Gardens today, one of the great gardens of Cornwall. Trewithen means house of the trees, and with 30 acres of woodland garden, plus over 200 acres of parkland it is well named.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact