Bedruthen Steps by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2861

Bedruthen Steps

Spectacular cliff top views of the stunning sea stacks on the North Cornwall coast. It also has an excellent cafe serving Cornish cream teas, which is a must:)
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
April 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful bay. fav
April 27th, 2025  
Beverley
So pretty… an amazing place…
April 27th, 2025  
Lisa
Beautiful!
April 27th, 2025  
