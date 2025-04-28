Previous
Padstow Harbour by 365projectmaxine
Padstow Harbour

Padstow is a busy fishing port on the North coast of Cornwall. It gets incredibly busy with tourists in the Summer months, but today was fairly quiet
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
