Photo 2862
Padstow Harbour
Padstow is a busy fishing port on the North coast of Cornwall. It gets incredibly busy with tourists in the Summer months, but today was fairly quiet
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2863
photos
28
followers
33
following
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th April 2025 11:01am
harbour
