Godrevy Lighthouse by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2863

Godrevy Lighthouse

Built in 1859 to mark a dangerous reef in St Ives Bay
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 29th, 2025  
