Photo 2864
Botallack
These tin and copper mines closed in 1895...there were mine workings here from early 1500. These are the engine houses from where sea water was pumped out from the submarine mines. Fans of Poldark may recognise them.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
mine
