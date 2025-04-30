Previous
Botallack by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2864

Botallack

These tin and copper mines closed in 1895...there were mine workings here from early 1500. These are the engine houses from where sea water was pumped out from the submarine mines. Fans of Poldark may recognise them.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
