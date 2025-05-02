Previous
Clear Water by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2866

Clear Water

We travelled home today, so see is one from yesterday in St Ives harbour. The water was so clear and sparkly
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
