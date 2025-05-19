Previous
Common Blue Damselfly by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2883

Common Blue Damselfly

I was sitting down by the pond when this beauty shot by. Eventually it rested for a few seconds and I was able to get a photograph
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
