Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2883
Common Blue Damselfly
I was sitting down by the pond when this beauty shot by. Eventually it rested for a few seconds and I was able to get a photograph
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2884
photos
28
followers
33
following
790% complete
View this month »
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th May 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
damselfly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close