Previous
Photo 2885
Clematis Flowers
I feel that it is slightly unreasonable of my clematis to give my neighbour such a lovely view of its blooms, when it is I who looks after it :)
21st May 2025
21st May 25
3
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
clematis
Jo
I had one that did the same. Ungrateful!
May 21st, 2025
Peter Dulis
Lovely
May 21st, 2025
Dorothy
LOL. Lucky neighbour.
May 21st, 2025
