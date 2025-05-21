Previous
Clematis Flowers by 365projectmaxine
Clematis Flowers

I feel that it is slightly unreasonable of my clematis to give my neighbour such a lovely view of its blooms, when it is I who looks after it :)
Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Jo
I had one that did the same. Ungrateful!
May 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
May 21st, 2025  
Dorothy
LOL. Lucky neighbour.
May 21st, 2025  
