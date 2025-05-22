Previous
Frog in the Pond by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2886

Frog in the Pond

He was completely stationery watching me as I was watching him
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

Jo ace
A great capture
May 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted !
May 26th, 2025  
