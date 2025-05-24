Previous
Next
Where Has the Sun Gone? by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2888

Where Has the Sun Gone?

After weeks of sun it seems strange to have grey skies. We do need the rain though.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
791% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact