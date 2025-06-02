Sign up
Photo 2895
Jerseys
This Jersey herd was in a field on the Chatsworth Estate. We were sitting having a coffee, watching them watching us
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
4
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2896
photos
30
followers
34
following
793% complete
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd June 2025 11:34am
Tags
cows
Dorothy
ace
How sweet.
June 3rd, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
June 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful….
June 3rd, 2025
