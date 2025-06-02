Previous
Jerseys by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2895

Jerseys

This Jersey herd was in a field on the Chatsworth Estate. We were sitting having a coffee, watching them watching us
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Dorothy ace
How sweet.
June 3rd, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
June 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
June 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful….
June 3rd, 2025  
