Previous
Next
Lathyrus Mrs R Penney by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2900

Lathyrus Mrs R Penney

An annual sweet pea that has long grass-like foliage. I haven't grown this type of sweet pea before but i have been rather taken by these.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact