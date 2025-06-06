Previous
Pink Poppy by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2901

Pink Poppy

I love its ruffled papery petals
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
June 6th, 2025  
Karen ace
Lovely flower; I like the texture, it seems almost paper-like.
June 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact