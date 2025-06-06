Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2901
Pink Poppy
I love its ruffled papery petals
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2901
photos
30
followers
35
following
794% complete
View this month »
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th June 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppy
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
June 6th, 2025
Karen
ace
Lovely flower; I like the texture, it seems almost paper-like.
June 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close