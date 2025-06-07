Previous
Nigella by 365projectmaxine
Nigella

...or Love-in-a Mist, which is a much more romantic name better suited I think to these pretty flowers. They grow wild under my raspberries
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
