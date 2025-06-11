Previous
Clematis by 365projectmaxine
Clematis

This is a very small patio clematis that I have in a pot. It has never grown more than a couple of feet high, but has these large full-size blooms. Unfortunately I cannot remember its name.
11th June 2025

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Peter Dulis
so pretty
so pretty
June 11th, 2025  
