Surprise by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2907

Surprise

I had these irises in a pot last year, and after flowering I planted them out and completely forgot about them. I think that this one is a beauty
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

