Photo 2907
Surprise
I had these irises in a pot last year, and after flowering I planted them out and completely forgot about them. I think that this one is a beauty
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
iris
