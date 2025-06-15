Sign up
Previous
Photo 2910
Grey Poppy
I always think that this is more of a silver/lilac colour than grey.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
3
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Tags
poppy
Karen
ace
I agree - I wonder why its called a grey poppy. Its gorgeous, wonderful texture to it.
June 15th, 2025
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@cocokinetic
the flowers do change tone as they age, and become a bit more greyish
June 15th, 2025
Jo
ace
It is beautiful
June 15th, 2025
