Previous
Next
Public Footpath by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2911

Public Footpath

I didn't much like the look of the stinging nettles by the stile
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Thank goodness you can see it… beautiful walks
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact