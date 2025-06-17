Previous
Poppy by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2912

Poppy

Mauve poppy growing along a wall amongst the red poppies and other wild flowers
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Unusual mauve… very pretty
June 17th, 2025  
Jo ace
So delicate
June 17th, 2025  
