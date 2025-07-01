Previous
Hummingbird Hawk Moth by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2926

Hummingbird Hawk Moth

I can't tell you how excited I was to spot this visiting my flowers, and even more excited that I got a photograph...albeit not a terribly good one.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
