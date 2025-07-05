Sign up
Photo 2930
Selfie at John O'Groats
Killing time whilst on our way to the Orkney Ferry
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2931
photos
30
followers
35
following
803% complete
View this month »
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
5th July 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
Beverley
ace
Beautiful togetherness… lovely lovely selfie.
July 6th, 2025
