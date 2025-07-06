Previous
The Italian Chapel, Orkney by 365projectmaxine
The Italian Chapel, Orkney

A beautiful, highly ornate Catholic chapel built during the Second World War by Italian prisoners of war from two Nissen huts joined end to end. The interior really has to be seen to be believed.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Beautiful front… I know I’d like the inside very much… special place
July 6th, 2025  
