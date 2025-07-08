Previous
Stromness Harbour by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2933

Stromness Harbour

The main ferry port for Orkney.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Wonderful atmospheric shot…
July 8th, 2025  
