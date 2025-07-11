Previous
The Ring of Brodgar

An enormous Neolithic henge and stone circle. It is a site of ritual and ceremony, and is an incredibly beautiful place. The main ring was constructed between 260 and 240 BC.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Jo ace
Stunning view
