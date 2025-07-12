Previous
Stromness by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2937

Stromness

Leaving Orkney this morning. This was taken from the early morning ferry
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
