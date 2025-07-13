Previous
Next
Old Man by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2938

Old Man

We were travelling all day today, so here is a photograph taken yesterday from the ferry. It is of the Old Man of Hoy, a 449 foot sea stack off the coast of the island of Hoy. It is a very popular destination for rock climbers.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact