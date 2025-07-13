Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2938
Old Man
We were travelling all day today, so here is a photograph taken yesterday from the ferry. It is of the Old Man of Hoy, a 449 foot sea stack off the coast of the island of Hoy. It is a very popular destination for rock climbers.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2941
photos
30
followers
35
following
805% complete
View this month »
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th July 2025 6:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stack
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close