Bee by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2940

Bee

A bee enjoying the flowers in the back garden
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Jo ace
Lovely closeup
July 17th, 2025  
