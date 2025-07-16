Sign up
Photo 2941
Common Knapweed
This lovely flower has appeared in my small wild flower patch. I had no idea what it was until I looked it up. It seems to be attractive to small hover bees
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
knapweed
Jo
ace
Lovely to see the wildflower patch attracting the bees
July 17th, 2025
