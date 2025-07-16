Previous
Common Knapweed
Photo 2941

Common Knapweed

This lovely flower has appeared in my small wild flower patch. I had no idea what it was until I looked it up. It seems to be attractive to small hover bees
16th July 2025

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
Jo
Lovely to see the wildflower patch attracting the bees
July 17th, 2025  
