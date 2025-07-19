Previous
From the Back Door by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2944

From the Back Door

It has poured with rain all day so this was taken from the back door.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Heather ace
What a gorgeous display of colours to see from your back door! Fav
July 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning colour#… soo close and so beautiful
July 21st, 2025  
