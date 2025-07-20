Previous
Bee on Dahlia by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2945

Bee on Dahlia

This dahlia is Verrone's Obsidian, and as you can see is a favourite for the bees
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
Very cool capture…
July 21st, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely colour
July 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
A perfect bull's eye! And what a gorgeous colour! Fav (and thank you for all your visits and comments today, Maxine! :-)
July 21st, 2025  
