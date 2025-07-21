Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2946
Millstone
These millstones mark the boundary of the Peak District National Park. They are a reminder of the areas history, particularly of its tradition of milling grain.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2946
photos
30
followers
35
following
807% complete
View this month »
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st July 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
millstone
Heather
ace
How cool is this! I don't think that I have actually seen a millstone before! :-)
July 21st, 2025
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
there are about 20 marking the boundary. There are lots of discarded millstones around the place
July 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very lovely
July 21st, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely.
July 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
@365projectmaxine
That's really something!
July 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close