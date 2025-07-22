Previous
Red Admiral by 365projectmaxine
Red Admiral

I spent a while trying to photograph this butterfly on the campanula and phlox, but it was a touch skittish
22nd July 2025

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
You got & it’s beautiful… gorgeous garden
July 25th, 2025  
Maxine Lathbury ace
@beverley365 Thank you
July 25th, 2025  
