Maize Ripening by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2948

Maize Ripening

Came across this field of maize whilst out breakfasting with a friend...a rather dull day today
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beverley ace
It’s very beautiful….
July 25th, 2025  
