Previous
In the Weaver Hills by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2949

In the Weaver Hills

Looking out across the Staffordshire moorland. Very hazy.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A little hazy… and sooo beautiful
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact