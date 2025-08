Hope for a Peaceful Future

On April 29th, 1945 this rose was officially named for peace. Each delegate of the newly created United Nations was given a single rose symbolising the hope for world peace. The rose was developed in France by Francis Meilland, who in the summer of 1939 sent cuttings to friends across the world in the hope that it would survive the war. I remember that my parents had a Peace Rose in their garden, and now I have one in mine.